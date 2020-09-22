Gerber to expand Fremont facility, open up to 50 new positions

The facility currently provides employment for more than 500 people in the area.

FREMONT, Mich — Gerber Products will be investing in its Fremont manufacturing facility and opening up to 50 new jobs for people in the area, the company announced Tuesday.

In collaboration with The Right Place, Inc., the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), Newaygo County and the City of Fremont, Gerber will be investing $36 million into the facility in Fremont, where Gerber was founded in 1927.

According to a news release from Gerber, the large investment will focus on advancing the production of melts – freeze-dried snacks made with yogurt or fruit that are designed to melt in babies’ mouths.

“Gerber’s investment will allow for advanced technology additions, including freeze dryers and form-fill-seal machines for packaging lines that will consume approximately 30,000 square feet of repurposed manufacturing space,” the news release reads. “The Fremont facility will now have full manufacturing and packaging capabilities to concentrate and shorten supply chain efforts, especially for melts.”

To make this investment possible, the Michigan Strategic Fund authorized a 10-year Renaissance Zone in support of the project. Newaygo County and the City of Fremont have also both passed resolutions of support for the Renaissance Zone.

“Gerber’s Fremont facility has been a critical component of our regional economy for decades,” said Birgit Klohs, President and CEO of The Right Place, Inc. “Beyond providing hundreds of quality advanced manufacturing jobs with competitive wages, Gerber also supports the regional agribusiness industry and has strong relationships with local growers and suppliers. This investment will strengthen Gerber’s presence in the region and position the agribusiness industry for continued growth.”

The Gerber facility in Fremont is located at 405 State Street. It currently provides employment for more than 500 people in the area.

“We are thrilled to see the number of Gerber Fremont employees grow with the advancement of our Snack portfolio with melts,” said Andrew Willis, Factory Manager at Gerber. “We take great pride being the home of Gerber, and we are looking forward to many more years of growth and commitment within the Fremont community.”

