Get hired on the spot at Ford Airport’s career fair

Gerald R. Ford International Airport is hosting an open hiring event soon, hoping to hire in a surplus of vacant positions.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport is hosting a career fair on Tuesday, July 20 for a plethora of job vacancies. The 260 open positions include everything from Airport Ambassadors to mechanics to customer service agents, airport staff announced. Some positions will be hiring on the spot.

The Ford Airport is working in partnership with Michigan Works! to get the word out. The event will be held at the DoubleTree hotel at 4747 28th Street SE from 1 to 6 p.m.

The airport’s 12 tenants will also be in attendance hoping to fill vacancies.

Companies and organizations hiring include:

AvFlight - customer service agents, line service technicians, airline services supervisor, a mechanic and seasonal de-icer

DK Security - security guards

Envoy - ramp agents

Experience Grand Rapids - Airport Ambassadors

FedEx - material handlers

Ford Airport Authority - seasonal equipment operators

HMS Host - Line and prep cooks, baristas and snack bar attendants

Hudson - Sales associate, stockers and supervisor

Signature Flight Support: customer service representative, line service technicians and seasonal de-icer

SP Plus - shuttle driver, parking attendant, cashier and supervisor

The Professional Group - general cleaners and floor technicians

TSA - officers

"This is a tremendous opportunity to work at or for the Ford Airport, which connects West Michigan with the world," said Maureen Lynch, human resources director for the Ford Airport Authority.

"Whether you are starting your career or looking for the next challenge, we have a job for you – at one of the coolest locations in West Michigan!"

No registration is necessary for the event. For more information on the open positions, visit their website here.

