Businesses offer signing bonuses amid labor shortage

With the ongoing labor shortage, companies are doing everything they can to attract new workers, even offering signing bonuses.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Some 265,000 Michiganders are unemployed and many others are simply looking to make a career change. With the ongoing labor shortage, companies are doing everything they can to attract new workers, even offering signing bonuses.

In this Money Guide, we’re ON YOUR SIDE with some of the offers currently available.

If you’re looking for work, there are many places offering thousands of dollars in hiring bonuses as a way to attract and retain staff. This is true for a number of different positions like CDL truck drivers, fast-food workers, gas station attendants and pharmacy techs.

13 ON YOUR SIDE reached out to a few companies in West Michigan.

Mercy Health is offering multiple signing bonuses, some that start at $500 for full-time food service workers or $2,000 signing bonuses for bedside nurses. Top that off with another $8,000 if you stay on the job for two years.

You can find a list of open positions on the Mercy Health Careers website. Hospital officials provided this information about current hiring bonuses available:

Spectrum Health is also offering incentive bonuses to both new and current team members. You can find a list of open positions on the Spectrum Health Careers website.

No experience? No problem!

Amazon is currently offering bonuses of up to $3,000 at Grand Rapids area fulfillment centers and delivery stations. Anyone can apply and training is provided on the job. You can find a list of open positions on the Amazon Jobs website.

Cell phone companies also appear to be offering signing bonuses. Online job postings show some AT&T locations are offering $1,500 signing bonuses. $2,000 hiring bonuses are available at some Verizon locations.

There are several things you’ll want to keep in mind while on your search. Be sure to verify with the company before taking the job whether you qualify for a hiring bonus.

Some sign-on bonuses are only available at specific locations for a particular company.

Lastly, sometimes it’s more than just getting hired. You may have to stay on the job for a certain amount of time before you’re eligible for that hiring bonus.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.