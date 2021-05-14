Get Yours Today: Fauci pillow inventor creates ‘Whitmer on the Bench’

"I'm pretty sure Nicolas Cage will try to steal this pillow because Gov. Whitmer is a national treasure," said Sanchez.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has often displayed her Dr. Fauci pillow during TV interviews.

Now, the creator of that pillow, which is formally known as Fouch on the Couch, has created one for Big Gretch herself – Gretch on the Bench.

Erick Sanchez created both pillows, and he says proceeds from the Whitmer pillow “will go to whatever Gretchen wants.”

"I'm pretty sure Nicolas Cage will try to steal this pillow because Gov. Whitmer is a national treasure," said Sanchez. "This art piece reflects Gretchen's bold leadership and will bring Lansing right to your living room."

The pillow was designed by Jonathan Chang and is on sale now. The front features a portrait of Whitmer and the back highlights her now-famous hot mic quote from the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

