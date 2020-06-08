Gig workers protesting for unemployment benefits at Calder Plaza

The protesters want the $600 federal unemployment benefits, which expired last week, to be restarted.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Local stage hands and gig workers are protesting at Calder Plaza in Grand Rapids Thursday.

The protesters work at places like the Van Andel Arena, DeVos Performance Hall, and Miller Auditorium in Kalamazoo.

They are demanding an extension of unemployment benefits, because the pandemic has them out of work. The protesters want the $600 federal unemployment benefits, which expired last week, to be restarted.

Several indoor performances have been postponed or canceled until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The entertainment industry has taken serious hits and many workers are without jobs or income, without relief in sight.

According to a US Labor Department report released Thursday, nearly 1.2 million laid-off Americans have applied for state unemployment benefits last week -- more evidence that the coronavirus keeps forcing companies to slash jobs.

The claims have remained alarmingly high: It is the 20th straight week that at least 1 million people have sought jobless aid. Before the pandemic hit hard in March, the number of Americans seeking unemployment never surpassed 700,000 in a week, not even during the Great Recession of 2007-2009.

