GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Gilda's Club Grand Rapids is offering its support groups and programs virtually to new and existing members.

The club announced Wednesday some group members can meet through Zoom, video or phone through a HIPAA-compliant platform.

RELATED: Local organization offers support for families struck by cancer

“In order to support those in this new world, Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids is open to current and new members alike and offers support to individuals and families. We understand this time of uncertainty is difficult for everyone, but it can be especially difficult for those who are grieving their loved ones,” said Wendy Wigger, Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids president.

“Those who have recently had someone die have atypical circumstances as they navigate their immediate grief. They may not have been able to be with their loved one as they might have expected in their last moments, have a regular memorial service or gather with their support system in-person to grieve together. They might have a service or gathering ‘when this ends,’ but the uncertainty of ‘when’ may add to the grief process.”

RELATED: LaughFest postpones some of the second weekend events amid COVID-19 outbreak

Gilda's Club Grand Rapids staff are available by phone for 1-on-1 support. They are also reaching out to members to provide the virtual group information.

You can call program staff at 616-453-8300.

Virtual workshops and activities will also be offered throughout the week. They include mask sewing, Sit & Be Fit and Family Improv through Gilda's LaughFest.

For more information and program schedules, or to register/RSVP to workshops, visit Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids online or email info@gildasclubgr.org

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.