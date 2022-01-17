Ginger Zee shares details on her new book, 'A Little Closer to Home'

The West Michigan native opens up about her own her storms and how she has found peace

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ABC's Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee is far from a stranger to West Michigan. Her sunny demeanor wakes us up every morning on GMA.

But that bright smile covers some deeply personal struggles. She has been fighting to overcome personal battles for most of her life.

In her latest book, "A Little Closer to Home: The Calm After the Storm," she details how she made it to sunnier days. It's a follow-up autobiography to her 2017 story, the New York Times bestseller, "Natural Disaster."

In a one-on-one interview, Ginger Zee stated, "After the first book, I had the most insane amount of people write me, in the best way, saying something as heavy as, 'You saved me.' I planned to write another book because I had so many people ask if I could share more tools.

"I have learned the tools not just to heal but maintain that healing. This book is about digging into trauma, healing, and maintain heeling, and the hard work it takes to get there."

