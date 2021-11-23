Lawsuit filed against Consumers Energy in Flint house explosion that killed woman, 4-year-old girl

The lawyer representing the deceased said the woman called to report the odor of gas, but Consumers Energy said there was no leak.

FLINT, Mich. — A $50 million lawsuit has been filed against Consumers Energy after a gas leak caused a Flint home to explode, killing two and damaging multiple nearby homes.

Authorities say a 4-year-old girl and a 55-year-old woman were killed in the explosion on Nov. 22. The woman has been identified as Lisa Rochowiak.

Rochowiak died at a hospital. Fire crews and a police cadaver dog found the child in the rubble of her home.

The girl's father was in critical condition and another person suffered minor injuries.

“Lisa called Consumers the morning of Nov. 22 to report the odor of gas. A Consumers Energy crew responded and assured her there was no leak," said Attorney Geoffrey Fieger, who took on the case.

"Later that night her home exploded. It is outrageous that the Consumers Power Company had an opportunity to save two lives, over 20 homes and failed to do so. This is gross negligence."

Consumers Energy responded to the lawsuit with the following statement:

“Consumers Energy is aware of a lawsuit filed following the November house explosion in Flint. Our hearts continue to go out to residents of this community. We have completed field evaluation of our equipment, facilities and service, working alongside law enforcement and other agencies, and determined there were no issues relating to our natural gas system and service. Consumers Energy has no record of being notified of a gas leak in the home or any related issue prior to the incident. We believe the allegations in the lawsuit are inaccurate and that the legal claims are without merit."

The case has been assigned to Genesee County Judge Joseph Farah.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.