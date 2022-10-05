x
10-year-old girl in critical condition after being hit by car while biking

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A girl is hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a car while biking in Georgetown Township, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says.

The crash happened at 20th Avenue near Caroline Street around 5:39 p.m.

Police believe the 10-year-old girl from Jenison was attempting to cross 20th Avenue when she was hit by a northbound car. She was not wearing a helmet.

She was taken to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital by ambulance. The Jenison woman driving the car was uninjured.

The crash is still under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.

    

