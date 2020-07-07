Girl Scouts launches new program preparing girls for kindergarten

The event series is free and will be available July through October.

Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore is launching a new program this summer to ensure that girls are prepared and confident as they enter kindergarten.

Starting kindergarten is a large milestone for children and can sometimes be a challenging transition. This year, that challenge is even more present as readiness programs get cancelled and learning actives move online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To help prepare girls for the transition into kindergarten, Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore has partnered with Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) to launch a free “Make New Friends” virtual event series.

Through this program, girls will:

Practice social skills

Explore emotions and learn about persistency

Work on problem solving and reasoning

Learn how to listen and understand a story

“Many in-person kindergarten readiness and pre-K programs have been cancelled or modified due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including opportunities to meet teachers and classmates and to try out a classroom activity,” a statement from Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore reads.

“Knowing that social and emotional learning and development are some of the strongest predictors of academic success and healthy relationships, Girl Scouts has designed fun activities for girls to meet these critical milestones.”

According to the statement, the event series will include activities for girls to explore the solar system, create dream boards and drawings and learn about being present.

“Girl Scouts is filling the critical need of preparing girls to learn, lead and thrive in their kindergarten classrooms,” said GSUSA CEO Sylvia Acevedo. "Our Make New Friends virtual event series helps girls create friendships, develop independence and practice social awareness skills so they are poised for success.”

The event series will be available July through October. To register for dates and to learn more about the program, click here.

