Girlfriend, players remember Comstock Park basketball coach Tyler Edwards

His loved ones say Tyler could light up a room with a smile, and always had genuine connections with the people he met. He was 27 years old when he died.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The sound of basketballs bouncing and shoes squeaking in the Comstock Park High School gym are a bit more hollow than they were last week.

Seven members of the Varsity and JV team are shooting hoops together for the first time since learning that their coach, 27-year-old Tyler Edwards, passed away Monday.

The players each heard in a different way - some from parents, others from friends and teammates, but they all say their immediate reaction was shock. The man they had met just a year prior had made a colossal impact on their lives, and hearing that he was gone didn't make sense.

"Its hard to even be emotional at times," said shooting guard Donovan Cummings. "It’s just a shocking experience I never thought would happen.

"It’s just like weird that he’s not here watching us make those baskets," added forward Easton Hood.

Hood and Cummings are the only two of seven players that have previously returned to the gym since hearing the news. They say his voice echoes with every swish, and every missed basket too.

"He wanted to show how being together makes us all a lot more tight," said point guard Nate Schab. "This is what he would want for us is to stay together, stay talking, stay positive and carry on what he gave to us."

Those lessons of positivity were a common thread from everyone Edwards interacted with. His players say his smile was the brightest they've seen on anyone. That positivity is what's helping Tyler's Girlfriend cope with the news.

"I feel like it's a broken record. But I don't want anyone to stop saying it. He was the most amazing person this world had to offer. He touched everybody." said Kayla Brooks, Edwards girlfriend of three years. "There were people from high school posting, saying, I know I haven't talked to you in a while. But you helped me through this time in my life. And you were there for me in this moment. And people from college and parents and his players and his family. It's just been incredible."

Edwards had only spent one season with the Panthers. His players say that season wasn't about wins or losses, but growth as people and creating the right outlook on life.

"The reason we all loved him so much was the little things he would do," said shooting guard Andrew Commeret. "Little things to make our days better, like I would walk into practice with headphones in and he’d ask what song I was listening to."

"He didn’t care if we lost by 20 or won by 20, at the end of the day he’s still going to check in with us and make sure we’re all okay," said Senior small forward Warren Cody. "He always told me chase peace not happiness and made sure that everybody was content within ourselves."

Comstock Park is set to start classes next week. The district has made grief counselors available for students who need it.

