BELMONT, Mich. -- The Mormon Church is cutting ties with the Boy Scouts of America. The Church of Latter-Day Saints made the announcement last night, severing a century-old relationship.

Church leaders say they will create their own youth program.

The move comes after the Boy Scouts have made social changes in their organization, including allowing openly gay troop leaders.

Then, in early May 2018, the the organization announced it was dropping the word "Boy" from it's name, as it now allows girls as members.

The new era of gender-neutral scouting has begun. While most of the re-branding and changes will rollout in early 2019, several Cub Scout groups across the nation have opted to participate in an 'Early Adopter Program' which is allowing girls to join immediately.

One of those groups is Cub Scout Pack #3283 in Belmont, Mich. The troop has welcomed four girls since the early adopter program began back in February. The girls have their own pack separate from the boys, but they have the exact same responsibilities and achievements as the boys.

The only difference is that the boys started on their achievements six months ago, so the girls who recently joined have to work twice as fast as the boys so they can reach their achievements at the same time as the boys.

Despite the controversy that's erupted by the addition of girls to organization, Steven Boyer says he couldn't be happier with the decision. Boyer is the assistant cub master of Cub Scout Pack #3283 and is enjoying having both his son and daughter as members at the same time.

"When [the Boy Scouts of America] announced [girls were welcome to join Boy Scouts], my daughter was thrilled," said Boyer. "She got her own uniform and handbook and she shows up every week.

"There's no logic in cutting the girls out of such a great program as scouting. They can benefit by it and become better adults and better contributing members in society."

In February 2019, older girls between the ages of 11-17 will be able to join the 'Scouts BSA' and get a chance to try to become Eagle Scouts, just like the boys.

