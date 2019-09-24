ROCKFORD, Mich. — If plans to develop the Silver Lake Country Club golf course fall through leaders in Cannon Township say the property could become a Kent County Park.

“I do think the county is interested in something like that,” says Cannon Township Supervisor Steve Grimm.

This is the last season the current owners say they will operate the 100-year-old golf course, and a developer has tentative plans to build 450-room nursing home and residential units on the property. Owners of the surrounding condominiums oppose that plan and there are many traffic, sewage and environmental issues the developer must resolve. If not, the golf course could become a park.

“Just in case things don't work out with this developer, one of the other options is a county park on the whole property,” Supervisor Grimm told a crowded room at a township board meeting Monday night. "But listen, everything is on the table. We are trying to think out of the box here.”

Kent County already owns and operates the L.E. Kaufman Golf Course in Wyoming. It is considered one of the best public courses in West Michigan. Leaders in Cannon Township say it is unlikely the county would operate the Silver Lake Country Club as a golf course.

“I think the reason it is not a golf course anymore is it doesn’t get enough use,” says Grimm.

