'Good news!' Seasonal construction on Grand Haven drawbridge finishes 9 days early

MDOT said all lane closures have been removed and traffic should flow normally until the project starts up again this fall.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Good news for drivers in Ottawa County.

Thousands of people have been getting caught in traffic at the drawbridge in Grand Haven over the last several weeks, but he construction work is finally over, at least for a while.

The project was supposed to end on June 19th, but MDOT announced that repairs were completed on Wednesday, more than a full week early.

MDOT said all lane closures have been removed and traffic should flow normally at US-31 and M-104 until the project starts up again this fall.

You can read more information from MDOT below:

The bridge rehabilitation work on the US-31 Bascule Bridge over Grand River and 5 other structures nearby on US-31/M-104 reached a significant schedule achievement by completing all lane closure work 9 days early than scheduled in the communities of Cities of Grand Haven and Ferrysburg and Village of Spring Lake.

Bridge contractor crews have removed lane closures over a week earlier than original contract schedules. All lanes are fully open to traffic. There are no anticipated lane closures until fall of 2021 with this project. Motorist can expect to experience open traveling lanes with the suspension of bridge work that requires closures on US-31/M-104 and Local Streets.

Our contractor crews will continue to have a presence in the project construction influence area moving around/stopping on the shoulders of the roadways removing temporary traffic control devices during the weekdays. Drive with care until cleanup is completed in the next few days.

The information below is the anticipated traffic changes while traveling within the construction influence area of the Bridge Rehabilitation work effective June 10, 2021 – Thursday September 9, 2021.

NORTHBOUND US-31 – All open

• NB US-31 to Muskegon/Ludington travelers will remain open.

• NB US-31 to Spring Lake/M-104/Harbor Island Drive will remain open.

• NB US-31 Ramp to EB M-104 will remain open.

• Access to M-104 will remain open.

• Access to Third Street exit ramp will remain open.

• Access to Harbor Island Drive will remain open.

• NB US-31 to EB/WB Jackson Street travel will remain open.

SOUTHBOUND US-31 – All open

• SB US-31 to Grand Haven travelers will remain open.

• Access to M-104 will remain open.

• Access to Harbor Island Drive will remain open.

• Access to Adams Street will remain open.

• SB-US31 to EB/WB Jackson Street will remain open.

EASTBOUND M-104 – All open

• All lanes and NB US-31 ramp will remain open.

WESTBOUND M-104 – All open

• All lanes and SB US -31 ramp will remain open.

LOCAL STREETS – CITY OF GRAND HAVEN - All Open

• No lane closures.

LOCAL STREETS – VILLAGE OF FERRYSBURG – All open

• No lane closures.

LOCAL STREETS – VILLAGE OF SPRINGLAKE – All open

• No lane closures.

NON-MOTORIZED TRAVEL PATHWAY – All open

• Pedestrians/bicycles will have no impacts or closures.

NAVIGABLE WATERS – All open

• South Channel

No impacts or change in traffic pattern.

• Grand River

No impacts or change in traffic pattern.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.