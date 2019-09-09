GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It seems like yesterday we brought our new Paws With A Cause puppy Rae home to 13 ON YOUR SIDE. Our hearts melted instantly.

And for the past year, we’ve given her all the love, adventures and lessons we could to prepare her for the next step in becoming a service dog. Now for the hardest part -- the moment we have to say goodbye.

Her mom, 13 ON YOUR SIDE's Val Lego, and her family had the heartbreaking job of returning her to Paws With A Cause.

Next stop for Rae is the Paws With A Cause prison program. She’ll train with inmates for about four months, then return to Paws for more formal training. It will probably be a year before we know what she will be doing. We’ll be following her story the whole time so you won’t miss how it ends.

If you think you'd like to be a puppy raiser for Paws With A Cause they are always looking for volunteers.

