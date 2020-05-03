GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Goodrich Quality Theaters Inc., headquartered in Grand Rapids has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy.

After reviewing possible avenues, the company has determined that a court-supervised reorganization process and the stability and process it brings will put them in the best positions to serve the communities best interest.

Goodrich feels confident they can continue operations in all locations, posting this on Facebook today:

The Ada-Lowell 5, Grand Haven 9, Hasting 4, Holland 7 and Kalamazoo 10 are all owned and operated by GQT.

