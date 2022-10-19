Goog's Pub & Grub announces reopening Oct. 26

Goog's Pub & Grub in Holland announced on their Facebook page Wednesday that they will open again Oct. 26.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A West Michigan staple is reopening its doors after 26 months, with a new format.

We spoke to the restaurant in Dec. 2021, when owner Brad White announced their plans to tear down the business. White said they are focusing on a smaller restaurant and market that will sell specialty meats and alcohol.

"It will be the MGB market, which stands for meat, grocery, beverage," said White. "We're going to offer fresh cut steaks, seafood, chicken, grocery items, and frozen meats."

White explained that it will be attached directly to the restaurant and will also offer food-related products from local businesses.

Their previous location had 115 seats, while their new place will only have 42.

In addition, White says that the restaurant plans to add a designated pickup area to help increase speed for takeout orders.

