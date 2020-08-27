x
Grand Rapids, Michigan

Local News

Goog's Pub & Grub closes permanently

The restaurant has been open for 18 years.
Credit: Goog's Pub & Grub

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Thursday, Goog's Pub & Grub in Holland announced on Facebook they will be closing down permanently.

The restaurant has been open for 18 years.

Goog's said in their post that they are going undertake a project that will be back at 'some point in some manner.' 

According to the restaurant, the shutdown is not COVID-19 related.

