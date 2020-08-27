Goog's Pub & Grub closes permanently

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Thursday, Goog's Pub & Grub in Holland announced on Facebook they will be closing down permanently.
The restaurant has been open for 18 years.
Goog's said in their post that they are going undertake a project that will be back at 'some point in some manner.'
According to the restaurant, the shutdown is not COVID-19 related.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.