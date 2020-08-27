Goog's Pub & Grub closes permanently

The restaurant has been open for 18 years.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Thursday, Goog's Pub & Grub in Holland announced on Facebook they will be closing down permanently.

The restaurant has been open for 18 years.

Goog's said in their post that they are going undertake a project that will be back at 'some point in some manner.'

According to the restaurant, the shutdown is not COVID-19 related.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.