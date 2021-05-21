GOP lawmaker asks Whitmer for info on Florida flight

Wayland Rep. Steve Johnson says further investigations may occur if she doesn't answer.

LANSING, Mich. — The Republican chairman of Michigan's House Oversight Committee has sent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer questions about a trip to visit her ailing father in Florida.

Wayland Rep. Steve Johnson says further investigations may occur if she doesn't answer.

The Democratic governor has come under scrutiny for using a jet owned by prominent business executives and largely covering the cost with a nonprofit fund initially established for inauguration events.

JoAnne Huls, Whitmer’s chief of staff, has said the account defrays the governor’s travel costs when consistent with the fund's purposes. Johnson’s inquiry comes after a conservative group filed a complaint with the IRS.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.