'Got trolley?': Grand Haven offering up 2 old trolleys to local small businesses

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The City of Grand Haven is looking for new and creative ways to support small businesses, and they thought offering up two old trolleys might be the perfect way. Maybe a food truck? Maybe something else?

The city is getting rid of two trolleys that for many years carted visitors around the cities. On Monday, Grand Haven City Council voted to offer those up to the public.

Now through Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m., anyone can submit a proposal to the city. Those letters of interest should be dropped off at city hall or emailed to the city clerk, Linda Browand.

The city is encouraging those interested to share plans to restore or repurpose the trolley, and a purchase amount should be included in the proposal. The city said all plans must also benefit a small business in some way.

If you want to check them out, you can see both trolleys at the RV Terrill Building, located at 1120 Jackson Street.

For more information contact City Manager Pat McGinnis at (616) 847-4888.

