Gotion delays request for rezoning in Green Charter Twp.

"We’re confident that when the facts are presented, we can effectively resolve these questions," a Gotion spokesperson said.

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Gotion, a proposed battery plant expected to be built in Green Charter Township, is delaying their request for rezoning.

The Michigan Legislature gave final approval for Gotion to build the battery plant near Big Rapids on Thursday.

The $2.36 billion investment is expected to bring 2,300 good paying jobs to the area and could break ground as early as July.

The project, however, has been met with backlash from the community due to what they believe is a connection from Gotion's parent company to the Chinese communist party.

On Tuesday, legislators and former US ambassadors met for a press conference to discuss funding for the Gotion project and called for a pause to consider funding for the plant.

During the meeting, Gotion's Vice President of North American Affairs Chuck Thelen said that Gotion Inc. is a subsidiary of its Chinese parent company and is independent from any communist influence.

"Has the Communist Party penetrated this company? No," Thelen said during a panel discussion for community members. "Do we have articles of incorporation that require a specific paragraph where you don't do business in the country of China? Yes."

Mecosta County residents came out to protest against the plan being built in their community.

"There's a lot of community members that have concerns: environmental, health, the ownership of the company," said Engelsman.

Mary Engelsman, who lives near the township, joined hundreds in April protesting Chinese company Gotion's plans to build an electric vehicle battery plant in Green Charter Township.

Thelen said the rezoning was delayed "to communicate with the local community and answer the many questions that have been raised," he said in a statement.

"We’re confident that when the facts are presented, we can effectively resolve these questions and show the tremendous benefit to the community," he wrote.

Read the full statement below:

“As we continue to move forward with our project to invest $2.36 billion into the local region and create more than 2,000 jobs, Gotion has decided to temporarily delay an application to rezone a portion of property in Green Charter Township in order to focus entirely on getting this important project started. Those initial first steps include, among other things, learning the findings of the federal government’s important CFIUS review.

Temporarily delaying the rezoning application also gives us the time needed to continue to communicate with the local community and answer the many questions that have been raised. We’re confident that when the facts are presented, we can effectively resolve these questions and show the tremendous benefit to the community.

This property, which is adjacent to the freeway, is currently zoned for agricultural use. Our long-term goal is to get this particular property zoned industrial like the rest of the land for the proposed project, but it’s not needed to get the construction phase started.

In addition to the strong work ethic among people here in the Big Rapids area, Gotion selected this site because it is ideal for development, with easy access to the freeway and a nearby airport ensuring minimal impact on local roads.

Our decision will not affect our anticipated timetable, and Gotion will continue to work diligently with local residents, township and county officials, and other key stakeholders to ensure the project’s success. We’re excited to make Mecosta County our home.”

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.