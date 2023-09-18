Gotion Inc. starts employment process in Mecosta County

The company, which is planning a plant in Green Charter Township, has 10-15 jobs now available.

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich — Chuck Thelen, Vice President of North American Operations for Gotion Inc., is already seeing interest in their planned over $2 billion facility in Green Charter Township.

"We have very happily concurred that for the first positions, we will definitely recruit within a 25 mile radius of the facility," said Thelen. "That ensures that those jobs that we've been promoting for the local community, stay in the local community."

Over the next 8-10 years, they'll have hired for over 2,500 jobs.

"'I've already interviewed, as a matter of fact, two different people this morning quickly," said Thelen. "Even though it's not posted, Michigan Works is doing a fantastic job as they always do, and we've got two already very qualified candidates on the table."

Those candidates, he said, are also local.

"Easily, I would say a 10 mile radius, matter of fact," said Thelen.

Some jobs the company is hiring for:

Financial Controlling Specialist

Purchasing/Logistics

Electrical Engineering

Construction Management

"We're hiring the leaders," said Thelen. "We're hiring the people who are going to set up the project. We're hiring the people who want to get on the ground floor and grow with the project and grow with the company and the entire industry. So these people are going to be north of 100 grand."

Throughout the process of announcing their move to Mecosta County, receiving over $175 million in state funds and countless Green Charter Township board meetings, the company has received some backlash in the community they want to build in.

Thelen, however, said he hasn't been worried about community interest in the project.

"We see about 40 very vocal people," said Thelen. "Everyone else I've talked to in the community, whether I'm walking through Tractor Supply, or I'm getting my hair cut, or I'm going into the Family Dollar, or Meijer, or whatever, people recognize me, and they stop by and say, 'thank you so much for bringing jobs here'. I think people are very interested in this."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.