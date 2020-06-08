Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus just ahead a planned meeting with President Donald Trump.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Thursday.

DeWine took a test as part of the standard protocol to greet President Donald Trump on the tarmac at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland.

Trump is visiting Ohio to tour the Whirlpool Cooperation manufacturing plant in Clyde in Sandusky County.

He will also attend a campaign fundraising event in Cleveland Thursday evening.

DeWine has no symptoms, according to his office.

The governor is returning to Columbus where he and First Lady Fran DeWine, who also has no symptoms, will both be tested.

DeWine plans to follow protocol for COVID-19 and quarantine at his home in Cedarville for the next 14 days.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted also took the COVID-19 test today as part of the protocol to greet the president. He tested negative.

President Trump arrives in Ohio | August 6, 2020 WATCH LIVE: President Donald J. Trump will soon arrive in Ohio. He is landing at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland. That is where Gov. Mike DeWine was supposed to greet him before DeWine tested positive for COVID-19 https://bit.ly/2XQI7sr Posted by 10TV - WBNS on Thursday, August 6, 2020