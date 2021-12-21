Gov. Whitmer to give COVID-19 update Tuesday in GR

The briefing is supposed to begin at 9:20 a.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to visit Grand Rapids Tuesday morning to give a COVID-19 update.

Whitmer will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel and a handful of local leaders and healthcare workers. The group is set to “provide an update regarding COVID-19 and the continued efforts to slow the spread of the virus as the Omicron variant emerges as a dominant strain ahead of the holidays," according to a release.

Whitmer’s update will be streamed here and on the 13 ON YOUR SIDE YouTube page.

Monday, the State updated it’s COVID-19 numbers, reporting 1,434,837 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 25,984 deaths.

