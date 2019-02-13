IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared a State of Emergency for Ionia County due to effects of the recent winter storms.

Whtimer said, the county requested state assistance to help recover from the the recent winter weather.

“Ionia County continues to recover from the heavy impacts of this winter weather, which include severe flood damage in the city of Portland and ice storm damage in the city of Belding,” Whitmer said. “The state of Michigan is dedicated to do all it can to help the affected communities continue recovery efforts and get back on their feet.”

Ionia County declared a local state of emergency on Feb. 7, 2019 after an ice storm caused power outages, damage in the city of Belding and an ice jam on the Grand River.

The ice jam resulted in flood damage to businesses and homes in the city of Portland.

RELATED: City of Portland reopens one bridge, continues to monitor ice jams

RELATED: Bridges over Grand River close in Portland due to flash flooding and ice jam

RELATED: Hundreds of crews responding to widespread power outages in West Michigan

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.