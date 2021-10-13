Gov. Whitmer lowers flags for identified MIA Korean War soldier

Sgt. Cavender’s remains were identified in May 2020.

LANSING, Mich — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday she is ordering all US and Michigan flags be lowered Thursday, Oct. 14, to honor the life and service of Army Sgt. William E. Cavender. According to the state, the flag honors will coincide with Sgt. Cavender’s funeral services.

“Sergeant Cavender served our country with honor and dignity,” Whitmer said. “After so many years of uncertainty, the return of Sergeant Cavender’s remains will help to provide some closure to his family. I have lowered the flags to honor his life and serve as our state’s appreciation to finally have him home.”

Sgt. Cavender served in the US Army during the Korean War as a member of Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action after his unit was attacked in North Korea on Nov. 28, 1950.

According to the state, Sgt. Cavender’s remains could not be recovered after the battle. But in May 2020, they were identified.

Sgt. Cavender will be buried at Great Lakes National Cemetery on Thursday, Oct. 14.

“The State of Michigan recognizes the duty, honor and selfless service of Sergeant William E. Cavender by lowering flags to half-staff,” reads a release from the state. “Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.”

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Friday, Oct. 15.

