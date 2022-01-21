Gov. Whitmer joins in 3 West Michigan revitalization developments

The governor joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, announcing three projects. One in Hastings, and two in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer teamed up with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to announce three projects aimed at revitalizing growth in West Michigan. The projects received support from the Michigan Strategic Fund.

The 900 W. Leonard Redevelopment Project includes a four-story mixed use building on Grand Rapids' westside. It will have 120 residential units and include retail space on the first floor. The project also includes road repair, sidewalks, curb and gutter work, and will add a public bus shelter.

The second project is located at 1601 Madison in Grand Rapids. It will create an industrial office building in the Cottage Grove area. It will be leased to global data protection provider MCPc, which will relocate 69 existing full-time employees. 28 jobs will also be created at the site.

“We are excited about bringing back good-paying jobs to the Madison Square neighborhood. With our partnership with MCPc, we are committed to ensuring neighborhood hiring and workforce training,” said Jon Ippel, executive director at Amplify GR in a statement. “But environmental justice is an equal part in this project. Because of this funding, we were able to clean up a century-old facility – providing a healthier landscape for families in the neighborhood while providing access to living wage jobs. We want to see neighborhoods flourish for generations to come.”

The third project is located in Hastings, including a new four-story, mixed-use building in downtown. It will have 21 residential units, retail space, a common area and a parking lot. It is expected to generate economic activity and revitalization in the area.

RELATED VIDEO: How the state plans to help schools hire hundreds of mental health staffers

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.