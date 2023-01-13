Governor Whitmer announces funding for affordable housing across Michigan

An estimated $176.6 million will create or improve over 600 rental units and create over 60 permanent jobs across Michigan.

LANSING, Mich. — On Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced funding to build or improve nearly 700 affordable housing units at 17 different projects across Michigan.

The total costs of projects funded is expected to be around $176.6 million. The initiative is expected to create over 60 permanent jobs and over 1,100 temporary jobs.

“As rents and home prices go up across the state, it’s clear that quality, affordable housing is out of reach for far too many Michiganders,” said Whitmer. “We must build more housing, which is what makes this program so important. It’s also why I signed the bipartisan Building Michigan Together Plan last year, which included the ambitious goal of building or rehabilitating 75,000 housing units within the next five years. These are the types of steps we need to take to make sure every Michigander has a safe, affordable place to call home.”

In Grand Rapids, 2 housing projects will receive awards through this funding. 21 Weston Redevelopment is awarded $748,719 for 32 units, and Breton Grove II is awarded $1,118,121 for 35 units.

In Spring Lake, Samaritas Affordable Living is awarded $1,480,000.

Here's a full list of development projects that are receiving awards:

21 Weston Redevelopment in Grand Rapids - $748,719

60 Harper Apartments in Detroit - $1,318,395

730 N Burdick Street in Kalamazoo - $1,259,500

Andy’s Place II in Jackson - $836,500

Bagley Townhomes & 10th Street Flats in Detroit - $1,500,000

Bellevue Place & Rivervue Apartments in Bellevue - $476,777

Breton Grove II in Grand Rapids - $1,121,240

GTB LIHTC #2 in Garfield Township - $1,118,121

Hillsdale Place in Lansing - $865,000

Mainville in Stanton - $199,667

Old Mill Race in Coldwater - $434,564

PVM 9% Westland in Westland - $1,162,384

Rivertown Housing in Cheboygan - $461,120

Samaritas Affordable Living in Spring Lake - $1,480,000

Unity Park Rentals VI in Pontiac - $564,538

Whisper Pines in Pinconning - $321,751

Woodbrook Apartments in Three Rivers - $364,219

Developers that receive a portion of the $14 million in federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC,) administered by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) can claim credits against their tax liability annually for up to 10 years. This current round of funding will allow for the creation or preservation of 683 total rental units.

“We know that creating affordable housing benefits everyone in the state by stimulating local economic growth, but it also creates opportunities for Michiganders to have equitable access to safe, quality, affordable housing for their families, making for stable and secure living and upward mobility,” said Chad Benson, MSHDA rental development director.

