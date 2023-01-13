Governor Whitmer announces funding for affordable housing across Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — On Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced funding to build or improve nearly 700 affordable housing units at 17 different projects across Michigan.
The total costs of projects funded is expected to be around $176.6 million. The initiative is expected to create over 60 permanent jobs and over 1,100 temporary jobs.
“As rents and home prices go up across the state, it’s clear that quality, affordable housing is out of reach for far too many Michiganders,” said Whitmer. “We must build more housing, which is what makes this program so important. It’s also why I signed the bipartisan Building Michigan Together Plan last year, which included the ambitious goal of building or rehabilitating 75,000 housing units within the next five years. These are the types of steps we need to take to make sure every Michigander has a safe, affordable place to call home.”
In Grand Rapids, 2 housing projects will receive awards through this funding. 21 Weston Redevelopment is awarded $748,719 for 32 units, and Breton Grove II is awarded $1,118,121 for 35 units.
In Spring Lake, Samaritas Affordable Living is awarded $1,480,000.
Here's a full list of development projects that are receiving awards:
- 21 Weston Redevelopment in Grand Rapids - $748,719
- 60 Harper Apartments in Detroit - $1,318,395
- 730 N Burdick Street in Kalamazoo - $1,259,500
- Andy’s Place II in Jackson - $836,500
- Bagley Townhomes & 10th Street Flats in Detroit - $1,500,000
- Bellevue Place & Rivervue Apartments in Bellevue - $476,777
- Breton Grove II in Grand Rapids - $1,121,240
- GTB LIHTC #2 in Garfield Township - $1,118,121
- Hillsdale Place in Lansing - $865,000
- Mainville in Stanton - $199,667
- Old Mill Race in Coldwater - $434,564
- PVM 9% Westland in Westland - $1,162,384
- Rivertown Housing in Cheboygan - $461,120
- Samaritas Affordable Living in Spring Lake - $1,480,000
- Unity Park Rentals VI in Pontiac - $564,538
- Whisper Pines in Pinconning - $321,751
- Woodbrook Apartments in Three Rivers - $364,219
Developers that receive a portion of the $14 million in federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC,) administered by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) can claim credits against their tax liability annually for up to 10 years. This current round of funding will allow for the creation or preservation of 683 total rental units.
“We know that creating affordable housing benefits everyone in the state by stimulating local economic growth, but it also creates opportunities for Michiganders to have equitable access to safe, quality, affordable housing for their families, making for stable and secure living and upward mobility,” said Chad Benson, MSHDA rental development director.
