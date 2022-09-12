x
Governor Whitmer visits Grand Rapids for 'Grillin' with Gretchen' event

The governor will visit Grand Rapids on Monday to hear from Michiganders and share her vision for the state.
Gov. Whitmer visits Kalamazoo to announce a $120 million investment by Pfizer in their Kalamazoo-Portage facility to produce the COVID-19 drug, Paxlovid.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer is visiting two Grand Rapids locations on Monday to hear from Michiganders and to deliver a speech.

The first location Whitmer will visit is Long Road Distillers on Leonard Street in Grand Rapids. She will be holding a press conference where she will be sharing her vision of the future of Michigan. The talk begins at 5:30 p.m.

After she finishes up at Long Road Distillers, she will be heading over to the Goei Center on Butterworth St SW in Grand Rapids to host a "Grillin' with Gretchen" event at 6:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids is the latest stop for the "Grillin' with Gretchen" event series as the November election looms. During past events, the Governor has given a short speech followed by giving Michiganders the opportunity to talk with her, take photos with her and enjoy some barbeque.

Whitmer has been touring the state over the past few months, hosting the "Grillin' with Gretchen" events and trying to rally voters.

Governor Whitmer faces off against Republican candidate for governor Tudor Dixon on Nov. 8.

