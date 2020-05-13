Grand Rapids names new public accountability director

The city says Brandon Davis will serve as a liaison between the community and the police and fire departments.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — After a national search, the city of Grand Rapids has selected a new oversight and public accountability director to help strengthen community-police relations.

Brandon Davis, a Detroit native, has served in this position on an interim basis since the creation of the Office of Oversight and Public Accountability last August. Prior to this, he was a senior labor relations specialist for the city, and he previously worked as a senior assistant prosecutor in Muskegon County. He also served as a defense attorney and prosecutor in Detroit.

“I look forward to continuing to help to create and improve just outcomes and respectful relationships between public safety and community,” Davis said in a statement.

The city says Davis will help strengthen community-police relations. Specifically, he will be responsible for conducting independent reviews and investigations of alleged misconduct by city employees. Davis will review public safety matters, and he will also be making policy recommendations for both the police and fire departments.

This executive position reports to City Manager Mark Washington.

“Mr. Davis has risen to the top as someone who can help us strengthen community-police relations and our commitment that all people feel safe and are safe at all times throughout our community,” Washington said. “He has a high level of understanding of public safety operations and their challenges and a proven ability to build community relationships and maintain public trust. He is well-positioned to help community members understand when officers do their job well and follow policy and help our police and fire departments improve policies and hold employees accountable when needed.”

Davis was one of three finalists. The other two candidates included Kristen Rewa, a Grand Rapids assistant city attorney, and William Weeden, who leads a criminal law and civil rights legal practice in Chicago.

