Grand Rapids Boat Show underway at DeVos Place

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With some warmer temperatures making their way back into the forecast, Spring doesn't feel so far away.

Before you know it, it will be boating season!

The Grand Rapids Boat Show continues at DeVos Place for its 77th year Thursday.

We are still a few months away from summer when people flock to the lake with their boats in mass numbers. This is your chance to see the newest boats before hitting the water.

About 30 dealers will display more than 400 boats from more than 80 manufacturers. This is the broadest array of power boats you'll see under one roof on five acres of space.

The boat show runs through Sunday, Feb. 20.

Tickets for adults are $12 and $5 for children 6-14.

