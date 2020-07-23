Grand Rapids Police: Four car dealerships broken into overnight

Police in Grand Rapids are actively investigating four break-ins at auto businesses overnight.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids are investigating four break-ins at auto businesses overnight.

One break-in happened at Pfeiffer Lincoln, located at 2424 28th St. SE, early Thursday morning, specifically at the Service Center, according to Grand Rapids Police.

Officers on scene said it was one of four different break-ins they were investigating.

Officers confirmed with 13 ON YOUR SIDE that a second break-in happened at 28th Street Used Car Motor Mall, and a third at Prestige Imports in Kentwood.

It wasn't immediately clear what was taken from either location or how many suspects were involved.

Last month, authorities were investigating a string a break-ins at car dealerships in Grand Rapids near the Plainfield corridor and along 28 Street. Grand Rapids Police was investigating the theft of more than 30 vehicles at one point.

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO: