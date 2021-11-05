GR City Commission approves Fiscal Year 2022 budgets for economic development boards, commissions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Grand Rapids City Commission adopted 12 budgets Tuesday for the 2022 fiscal year.
The budget approval provides reinvestment of over $43 million for community and economic development. According to a release from the city, each budget supports its strategic plan.
The City Commission approved the following FY2022 budgets:
- Brownfield Redevelopment Authority - $15,722,514
- Downtown Development Authority - $21,724,900
- Grand Rapids Economic Development Corporation - $122,956
- Grand Rapids SmartZone Local Development Finance Authority - $3,317,800
- Michigan Street Corridor Improvement Authority - $285,000
- Monroe North Tax Increment Finance Authority - $711,619
- North Quarter Corridor Improvement Authority - $75,000
- South Division-Grandville Corridor Improvement Authority - $116,500
- Southtown Corridor Improvement Authority - $717,008
- Uptown Business Improvement District - $134,004
- Uptown Corridor Improvement Authority - $329,600
- West Side Corridor Improvement Authority - $292,000
A breakdown of the approved budgets can be found here.
“These investments align the efforts of our economic development team with the City’s strategic plan,” said Economic Development Director Jeremiah Gracia.
“It aligns with the goal of advancing equitable access to opportunity. Our office also will continue to collaborate on implementation of the recommendations of the City’s Economic Recovery and Resiliency Workgroup and identify impactful investments and programs that will enhance economic prosperity and affordability and reduce disparities in the community.”
