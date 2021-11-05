GR City Commission approves Fiscal Year 2022 budgets for economic development boards, commissions

The budget approval provides reinvestment of over $43 million for community and economic development.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Grand Rapids City Commission adopted 12 budgets Tuesday for the 2022 fiscal year.

The budget approval provides reinvestment of over $43 million for community and economic development. According to a release from the city, each budget supports its strategic plan.

The City Commission approved the following FY2022 budgets:

Brownfield Redevelopment Authority - $15,722,514

- $15,722,514 Downtown Development Authority - $21,724,900

- $21,724,900 Grand Rapids Economic Development Corporation - $122,956

- $122,956 Grand Rapids SmartZone Local Development Finance Authority - $3,317,800

- $3,317,800 Michigan Street Corridor Improvement Authority - $285,000

- $285,000 Monroe North Tax Increment Finance Authority - $711,619

- $711,619 North Quarter Corridor Improvement Authority - $75,000

- $75,000 South Division-Grandville Corridor Improvement Authority - $116,500

- $116,500 Southtown Corridor Improvement Authority - $717,008

- $717,008 Uptown Business Improvement District - $134,004

- $134,004 Uptown Corridor Improvement Authority - $329,600

- $329,600 West Side Corridor Improvement Authority - $292,000

A breakdown of the approved budgets can be found here.

“These investments align the efforts of our economic development team with the City’s strategic plan,” said Economic Development Director Jeremiah Gracia.

“It aligns with the goal of advancing equitable access to opportunity. Our office also will continue to collaborate on implementation of the recommendations of the City’s Economic Recovery and Resiliency Workgroup and identify impactful investments and programs that will enhance economic prosperity and affordability and reduce disparities in the community.”

