GR Comic-Con postpones April show, reschedules for August

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Comic-Con has announced the delay of another event amid COVID-19.

The event organizers took to Facebook Tuesday evening to announce that the April “Spring Fling” will not be put on as expected. The event was supposed to take place April 9-11 at the DeltaPlex Arena.

“This is due to the usual suspect and the fact that the vaccine distribution has been slower than anticipated,” the Facebook post reads.

While the Spring Fling convention isn’t going on as planned, it has been rescheduled and renamed. The new event, called “Summer Bash,” is set to take place Aug. 13-15 at the DeltaPlex.

This is the second large event Grand Rapids Comic-Con has canceled in the last six months due to the pandemic. In October 2020, organizers announced the cancelation of a three-day event that was supposed to happen Nov. 13-15 at the DeVos Place. That was canceled because of the virus, but the event is rescheduled for Nov. 12-14, 2021.

