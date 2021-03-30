GR Communication Center receives national recognition

Grand Rapids is currently the only dispatch center in Michigan to earn the accreditation.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Grand Rapids Communications Center has achieved national recognition. The Commission for the Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) voted unanimously on Friday to recognize the Grand Rapids Public Safety Answering Point as an accredited dispatch center.

Grand Rapids is currently the only dispatch center in Michigan to earn the accreditation.

“This national accreditation proves what I and our officers have always known – that the professionals dispatching us and serving our residents are the best in the business,” said Police Chief Eric Payne.

The Communications Center, located inside the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD), answers the city’s 911 calls and dispatches for the GRPD and Grand Rapids Fire Department (GRFD).

In 2020, the center’s 42 full-time employees answered 130,000 emergency and 140,000 non-emergency calls for service. Communications dispatched over 76,000 incidents for the GRPD and 23,000 incidents for the GRFD.

“Our emergency operators are often unsung being behind the scenes,” said Fire Chief John Lehman, “but we couldn’t do our jobs – and keep our firefighters and residents safe – without them.”

