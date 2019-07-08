GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A local community center is honoring the lives lost in the Dayton, El Paso, and the Gilroy Garlic Festival shootings by hosting a prayer vigil.
The Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center is hosting the event Wednesday night.
Where
- GR Kroc Center
When
- Wednesday, Aug. 7
- 7 to 8 p.m.
For more information about the event, visit their Facebook page.
