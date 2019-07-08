GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A local community center is honoring the lives lost in the Dayton, El Paso, and the Gilroy Garlic Festival shootings by hosting a prayer vigil.

RELATED: 31 dead from 2 mass shootings in one weekend

The Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center is hosting the event Wednesday night.

Prayer Vigil Religion event in Grand Rapids, MI by GR Kroc Center on Wednesday, August 7 2019

Where

GR Kroc Center

When

Wednesday, Aug. 7

7 to 8 p.m.

For more information about the event, visit their Facebook page.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter