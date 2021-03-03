GR enters phase 2 of Master Plan process

The updated Master Plan will address issues that have become higher priorities since 2002, like housing availability and affordability.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the City of Grand Rapids approaches 20 years since the adoption of its current Master Plan, staff has begun the planning process for a new Master Plan update and plans to call for community engagement throughout the process.

The city’s current Master Plan was completed in 2002. Its purpose is to guide the city on issues that directly impact policy, such as land use, development, infrastructure, public safety, job training, sustainability and overall quality of life.

The plan covers 20 to 30 years and requires a review every 5 years, providing opportunities for regular changes.

“While our current Master Plan provides an effective starting point, we know there are gaps that need to be filled to create the blueprint for our City for the next 20 years or so,” said Planning Project Manager Layla Aslani.

Some of those gaps include equity, inclusion and sustainability. The updated Master Plan will address those areas, as well as issues that have become higher priorities since 2002, like housing availability and affordability.

Grand Rapids is now entering its second phase of the Master Plan process, which calls for public input and participation. City staff will host community meetings to discuss the future of Grand Rapids and how the Master Plan can better represent and serve its residents. This process is set to begin in late summer of 2021.

“Community involvement is crucial to developing a new Master Plan that not only meets the goals we have laid out in the city’s strategic plan but also meets the evolving needs and expectations of our community,” said Planning Director Kristin Turkelson. “We want members from all areas and communities of our city to contribute so that we can better understand the wants and needs of our city as a whole.”

The full Master Plan presentation can be found here.

