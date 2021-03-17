GR family asking for community help in solving July 2020 murder

The Ginns family is asking for help.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Grand Rapids Police Department, Silent Observer and a local family are asking for the public’s help in solving a murder that took place in the summer of 2020.

Jordan Ginns, 24, was shot multiple times in the driveway of a home located on Turner Avenue NW at around 2:20 a.m. on July 19, 2020. Ginns died from his injures.

Police believe there may have been people involved in the planning leading up to the murder and the escape of the suspect. Now, the Ginns family is asking for help.

Silent Observer is offering a $3,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest(s) of those responsible for the murder. The organization guarantees that those who use one of their tip lines will remain anonymous.

Anyone with information regarding Ginns’ murder can contact GRPD at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer, safely and anonymously, at 616-774-2345 or at silentobserver.org.

