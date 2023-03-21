GR Frosty Boy opens for the season

The wait is over—Frosty Boy opens its doors Tuesday!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Frosty Boy is reopening its Grand Rapids location Tuesday, kicking off the start of spring!

The family-owned business originally opened in the mid-80s. The iconic location at the corner of Plainfield Avenue and Ann Street closed for about a decade back in the early 2000s, but it came under new ownership in 2015.

Current owner Alyssa Naumann says the Frosty Boy team is thrilled to kick off their ninth season in business. In fact, she has a recommendation for anyone who's never tried their ice cream.

"We have soft serve, hard serve, vegan soft serve, gluten free options, kind of whatever you want, you can get it here," she said. "We are known for our lemon soft serve, which is really good, if you've never tried it dipped in cherry and rolled in crunch coat, that is a must-try."

Since each Frosty Boy location is independently owned, Naumann said their menus vary. At her location, she says they regularly add new offerings.

"We are always coming up with new vegan and gluten free options, and we're kind of bringing in some new hard serve flavors," Naumann said. "So we're excited for the season."

The Grand Rapids location will be open Tuesdays through Sundays from 2-9 p.m. They may extend those hours this summer.

The Facebook page for the Cascade location says the store will reopen for the season on Friday, March 24 at 3 p.m.

