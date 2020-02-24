GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Police in Grand Rapids are looking for the person who fire multiple rounds into a home on the northwest side.

It happened at home near Webster Avenue and Quarry Street overnight Monday, according to Grand Rapids Police.

Police said they were initially responding to the area on reports for shots fired when they discovered a home in the area had been hit.

Authorities did confirm the house was occupied at the time of the shooting, but no one was injured.

GRPD said officers are searching for the suspect responsible and working to determine a possible motive for the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting or suspect should contact police at 616-456-3400. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

