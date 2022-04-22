Got Summer Camp? GR Kids hosts event to help families see what's available

This is not your typical expo, as every booth will have something interactive for kiddos to experience

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Summer break is not far off. That's why GRKids.com and the Kroc Center are teaming up to host an event Saturday to help families learn about their summer options.

After a hiatus due to the pandemic, the GR Kids Summer Fun Camp Fair is back. The event is completely free and runs from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday.

Representatives from more than 30 camps, businesses that host classes for kids, and opportunities for family fun will be there to talk with parents.

And it's not your normal expo. Every booth has interactive activities and giveaways to keep kiddos entertained and learning.

"We have arts and crafts, STEM activities, furry creatures for kiddos to meet, also character meet and greets including Elsa, Moana and Captain America," explained Kelly Dentler with GRKids. "I know adults who would like to visit those characters as well, we will have lots of activities for all ages."

Claim your ticket to attend this free event on the GRKids website.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.