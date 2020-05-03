GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — City and community leaders in Grand Rapids have come together to educate the public on a weapons ordinance that goes into effect later this year.

The new ordinance takes effect April 1, but an educational campaign around it will launch Thursday, March 5 to prepare the community.

It's happening at 10 a.m. at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids-Steil Center, located 235 Straight Ave. NW. There Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Payne; Rev. Jerry Bishop, founder of Lifequest Ministries; Bo Torres, executive director of Hispanic Center of Western Michigan; and Pablo Villalvazo, president of Mayor's Youth Council and Union High School student will address the public and provide more details on the campaign.

The new rules stem from an incident in July 2019 where police responded to reports of a teen with a gun at a park. Officers discovered a 13-year-old with a BB gun. At the time, the city of Grand Rapids did not prohibit the "carrying" of BB guns.

Now, under the new ordinances, people won't be able to show off or shoot airsoft guns. Children and teens under the age of 13 won't be able to have airsoft guns, replica firearms or other non-firearm projectile weapons and toys -- including bows and crossbows -- without parental supervision. Also, toy guns must be bright colored or have orange tips.

GRPS says situations like in July 2019 create challenges for officers, who in a split second, have to determine whether they're dealing with a real or fake firearm.

