Grand Rapids man dies after colliding with semi; M40 closed for several hours

Several witnesses saw an SUV failing to stop at an intersection coming onto M-40, colliding with a semi truck. The driver died on scene.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man is dead after a crash in Trowbridge Township, the Allegan County Sheriff's Office says.

Several witnesses told police that an SUV traveling west on 110th Avenue failed to stop at the signed intersection prior to crossing M-40. A northbound semi truck collided with the SUV as it entered the intersection.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. The man has been identified as driven by a 20-year-old Gabriel Yskes from Grand Rapids.

The semi's driver was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries and has since been released.

Police say distracted driving may be a contributing factor in the crash.

M-40 was closed for several hours while deputies investigated and cleaned up the scene. It's expected to open around 6 p.m. Monday.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office reconstruction team.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.