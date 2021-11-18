Leap of faith: Grand Rapids mom seeks sentimental stuffed animal

"That was the daddy frog, so, it was really meaningful. Losing that, was like losing my dad. So, it's just hard," she said.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids woman who donated a stuffed frog to the Salvation Army on Alpine Avenue desperately wants it back.

Earlier this month, mother Rachel Dombrowski was decluttering her house, making a box of donations.

Little did she know, the stuffed frog, that was given to her daughter Xannah Stark by her father, was also in that box.

"My mom just didn't second guess it. So, she put it in the thing and brought it to Salvation Army," said Stark.

That frog meant a lot to the little girl, because her dad passed away when she was six.

When she was younger, her family all kissed a heart and put them into the back of the stuffed animals.

One of the stuffed animals was a bunny.

"[It's] done everything with me, it went to surgery with me," said Stark.

The other animal was the frog.

"I always said they were the mom and dad to my other stuffed animals."

Dombrowski admits its a "long shot," but she posted a plea on Facebook hoping for its return because of the toy's sentimental value.

"I was pretty devastated," said Dombrowski.

The family says they have called Salvation Army, checked the stores, and shared photos online.

"That was the daddy frog," said Stark, "So, it was really meaningful. Losing that, was like losing my dad. So, it's just hard."

They hope someone may have seen the stuffed frog, and would return it to them.

"If someone does have it, I hope they do reach out. But at the same time, I'd be happy to have another kid have something like that," she said.

