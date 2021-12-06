GR native is first queen to represent Michigan on RuPaul’s Drag Race

Orion Story was born and raised in Grand Rapids and has performed at venues throughout the city.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A queen on RuPaul’s Drag Race will finally be representing Michigan. The cast for season 14 came out Thursday and includes Grand Rapids’ very own Orion Story.

"I'm very excited. This is going to be a very crazy season and I'm honored to be the first representing Michigan," Orion Story said.

Orion Story was born and raised in Grand Rapids and has performed at venues throughout the city. In her website bio, Orion Story’s style is described as a mix of “vintage glam with a fun campy twist.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race has aired for years, but Orion Story is the first contestant from Michigan. The 14th season premiers Jan. 7 at 8 p.m.

This story's only JUST beginning! 📚 Welcome Orion Story to the competition! 💕#DragRace Season 14 premieres FRIDAY JAN 7 at 8/7c on @VH1! 👑 #TheQueensRuveal pic.twitter.com/F2IYH12mmQ — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) December 3, 2021

