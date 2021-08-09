GR nonprofit gives free shoes to kids at 38 schools

In 25 years, over 65,000 kids in the community have gotten a brand new, free pair of athletic shoes through the program.

KENT COUNTY, Mich — As summer break comes to a close, one nonprofit organization in Grand Rapids is giving the gift of free back-to-school shoes.

In the Image, located in Grand Rapids, started its Shoes Help Our Elementary Students (S.H.O.E.S.) Program in 1996. Since then, over 65,000 kids in the community have gotten a brand new, free pair of athletic shoes through the program.

This year, In the Image is partnering with 38 area schools, including those in Kentwood, Wyoming, Grand Rapids, Godwin Heights and Godfrey-Lee public school districts.

To be eligible for the program, students must be registered for the 2021-22 school year at one of the partnered schools and must be attending Kindergarten through 5th grade. Shoes can be picked up by appointment only at In the Image, located at 4255 Kalamazoo Avenue in Grand Rapids. To register for an appointment, click here.

To receive shoes, the student and a guardian must be present at the appointment. Masks will also be required.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.