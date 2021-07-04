GR park clean-up events scheduled for April 16, 17

The event is free to all, and Friends asks that all attendees follow social distancing guidelines and wear masks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Earth Day is just around the corner, and Friends of Grand Rapids Parks (Friends) is getting the festivities started.

Friends, in partnership with the City of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department, is inviting the community to take part in a two-day park clean-up initiative. The event, called It’s My Park Days, has more than 30 projects happening throughout the city on April 16 and 17, a few days prior to Earth Day 2021.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 16 and 17, park ambassadors will lead volunteers in beautification activities such as picking up trash, spreading mulch and preparing flower beds for summer.

"Our parks have seen record numbers of users this past year, but volunteer projects like It’s My Park Days bring neighbors together in celebration of these special, shared spaces,” said Stephanie Adams, Friends’ executive director.

The event is free to all, and Friends asks that all attendees follow social distancing guidelines and wear masks. While prior registration is not required to volunteer, community members should verify that their desired park is participating.

It’s My Park Day projects are planned at:

Ah-Nab-Awen Park, Aman Park, Ball Perkins Park, Belknap Park, Briggs Park, Calder Plaza, Campau Park, Canal St. Park, Cherry Park, Clemente Park, Coit Park, Dickinson Buffer Park, Dickinson Buffer Park, Fish Ladder Park, Fuller Park, Garfield Park, Hastings Linear, Highland Park, Huff Park, Joe Taylor Park, Lookout Park, MacKay-Jaycee Park, Mary Water's Park, MLK Park, Monument Park, Mulick Park, Plaster Creek, Raspberry Field, Reservoir Park, Riverside Park, Veteran's Park, and Wilcox Park.

"Volunteers are a vital component of the operations and maintenance of the Grand Rapids park system,” said Joe Sulak, superintendent of City of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department. “The time and effort given in projects like spring clean-ups, beautification, tree trimming and spreading mulch all contribute to a welcoming and enjoyable experience for residents and visitors alike.”

