GR partners with Spin to launch program for residents facing transportation barriers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Spin scooters in downtown Grand Rapids are a fun way to get around the city. But for people facing barriers, they are also a cheaper transportation option to get to jobs and appointments. That’s why the City of Grand Rapids is partnering with Spin to launch the Spin Community Pass.

Designed for residents in need, the Spin Community Pass allows residents to take up to five 30-minute scooter rides each day over the course of three months. The pilot program provides up to 650 passes to Grand Rapids residents who face transportation barriers like limited incomes and credit card or smartphone access and need more options.

The City is partnering with the Greater Grand Rapids NAACP, West Michigan Works, Baxter Community Center, Grand Rapids Urban League and Hispanic Center of Western Michigan to distribute the passes to Grand Rapids residents they serve. Program participants are also eligible for a free safety helmet.

"This program provides an opportunity to pilot ways to reduce transportation costs and provide City residents better access to mobility solutions,” said Kristin Bennett, project manager. “We are pleased to partner with Spin and the community partners on these priorities in the City's Strategic Plan."

The pilot serves 74% of underserved neighborhoods to evaluate how shared micromobility services can contribute to Grand Rapids’ multi-modal transportation system.

