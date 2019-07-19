GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An increase in ICE threats in Grand Rapids have prompted GR Rapid Response to ICE to hold a vigil in front of the ICE office on Wednesday, July 24, according to their press release.

This is in response to more frequent sightings of ICE in the past week.

Locations of sightings of ICE agents in Kent County

Homes

Workplaces

Clinica Santa Maria

Clina Santa Maria is the primary health clinic for the Latino/Latinx community. And on Tuesday, ICE agents threatened those seeking medical care, according to the release.

GR Rapid Response is providing assistance to community members who are being targeted by ICE

Direct intervention against ICE arrests

Legal support

Transportation

Financial support

Sanctuary

