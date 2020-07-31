GRPD investigating shooting near Hall Street Party Store

One person was shot in the incident and taken to the hospital.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids area investigating a shooting on the city's southeast side that left at least one person injured.

According to Grand Rapids Police spokesperson Raul Alvarez, around 2 a.m., officers met up with a shooting victim at his home on Cromwell Avenue SE.

The victim told police that around 1:40 a.m., he was driving on Hall Street SW, near Buchanan Avenue SW, pulling into the Hall Street Party story when he heard about 10 gunshots from the parking lot area.

The victim said he looked down and noticed his arms were bleeding -- he had been shot in his arms. Alvarez said the victim had several gunshot wounds to both arms.

The victim drove himself home, where he met with police, and then he was taken to Mercy Health Saint Mary's Hospital. His injuries are non-life threatening and he is expected to survive.

GRPD did not provide suspect or vehicle descriptions.

This was the second shooting reported in the city overnight Friday. The first happened around 1:25 a.m. on Thomas Street SE. Gunshots were heard in the area and a man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim in that shooting was being uncooperative, police said, so they did not have much information to share.

Police did not say whether these two shootings were connected in any way, or whether they were connected to a third shooting that happened Thursday evening in the area of Wealthy Street and Hollister Avenue SE.

